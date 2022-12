Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq

I was right there. I witnessed this firsthand.



We were at an event that was supposed to celebrate our work.



For people like Lady SH, people like us will never really belong here.



Infinite solidarity @Sistah_Space.

✊🏾 https://t.co/2MswD8AFM8