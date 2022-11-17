Καλιφόρνια: Οι εφιαλτικές στιγμές αμέσως μετά την παράσυρση 25 εκπαιδευόμενων αστυνομικών από SUV

Το πρόγραμμα «Hotel Kitchen: Εδώ το φαγητό έχει αξία», του WWF Ελλάς με την υποστήριξη της Unilever Food Solutions, παρουσιάζεται στη σειρά του BBC «Age of Change: The business of survival».
BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 17, 2022
At least 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured in a vehicle collision near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street in Whittier, with 5 critically injured.
The driver was arrested. pic.twitter.com/BORtDBaxZ9
The vehicle crashed into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 25 recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. https://t.co/tD6OTdC290 pic.twitter.com/qjs1qCRsRc— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 16, 2022