Καλιφόρνια: Οι εφιαλτικές στιγμές αμέσως μετά την παράσυρση 25 εκπαιδευόμενων αστυνομικών από SUV
Καλιφόρνια SUV Παράσυρση

«Με πήρε ο ύπνος» λέει ο οδηγός - 25 οι τραυματίες, οι πέντε νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση

25 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν —5 νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση— όταν νεαρός χτύπησε με το SUV που οδηγούσε ομάδα εκπαιδευόμενων αστυνομικών καθώς έτρεχαν

Οι αρχές στο Λος Άντζελες ανακοίνωσαν ότι 25 εκπαιδευόμενοι αστυνομικοί τραυματίστηκαν, οι πέντε από τους οποίους νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, όταν έπεσε πάνω τους αυτοκίνητο καθώς έκαναν τζόγκινγκ, χωρίς να φρενάρει, κατά τα ως τώρα στοιχεία της έρευνας.

Η ομάδα των εκπαιδευόμενων αστυνομικών, κυρίως νεοσύλλεκτων της υπηρεσίας του σερίφη της κομητείας του Λος Άντζελες, έκανε πρωινό τρέξιμο όταν έπεσε πάνω της το SUV, που κινείτο στο αντίθετο ρεύμα κυκλοφορίας. Τους χτύπησε περί τις 06:30 (τοπική ώρα· 16:30 ώρα Ελλάδας).







Ο τόπος του ατυχήματος θύμιζε «αεροπορικό δυστύχημα», είπε χαρακτηριστικά ο Άλεξ Βιγιανουέβα, ο σερίφης της κομητείας του Λος Άντζελες, κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου. Υπήρχαν ανθρώπινα σώματα «σκορπισμένα παντού, με διάφορα τραύματα», έβλεπε κανείς ακόμα και «διαμελισμένους» νεοσύλλεκτους. Ένας εξ αυτών νοσηλεύεται διασωληνωμένος, πρόσθεσε.

Πλάνα και φωτογραφίες από τον τόπο του ατυχήματος δείχνουν το μαύρο SUV πάνω σε πεζοδρόμιο με το μπροστινό του τμήμα διαλυμένο. Η πυροσβεστική επιβεβαίωσε πως βρισκόταν στο αντίθετο ρεύμα κυκλοφορίας όταν χτύπησε τους εκπαιδευόμενους αστυνομικούς, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Los Angeles Times.

Ορισμένοι από τους εκπαιδευόμενους είπαν πως άκουσαν το αυτοκίνητο να επιταχύνει πριν πέσει πάνω τους, είπε ο σερίφης.




Ο οδηγός, που συνελήφθη επιτόπου, επαληθεύτηκε πως δεν βρισκόταν υπό την επήρεια αλκοόλ, διευκρίνισε ο κ. Βιγιανουέβα. Ωστόσο, κατά πηγές προσκείμενες στην αστυνομία που μίλησαν στους Los Angeles Times, κατέθεσε σε αστυνομικούς πως τον είχε «πάρει ο ύπνος» στο τιμόνι.


Ο 22χρονος υποβλήθηκε σε τοξικολογικές εξετάσεις για να εξακριβωθεί εάν ήταν υπό την επήρεια ναρκωτικών.

