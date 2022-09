Νίγηρας: Εκατοντάδες διαδηλώνουν εναντίον της στρατιωτικής παρουσίας της Γαλλίας

‼️✊🇳🇪🇫🇷🇷🇺A large demonstration in #Niger, a western Sahel country heavily punished by Islamist terrorism, in which social improvements are demanded, the end of the #French military operation Barkhane in the country and a greater rapprochement with #Russia in terms of security‼️ pic.twitter.com/gUSKFXX2Qm