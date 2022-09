Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Θύμα τρολ που υποστηρίζουν τον Πούτιν η δασκάλα που έγινε σύμβολο κατά της ρωσικής βαρβαρότητας

❗️How to make a fake. Western MSMs have been making rounds of this ⬇️ photo of a ‘wounded’ woman with suspiciously unnatural pomegranate blood make-up. Now it turns out she is a staff member of the infamous 🇺🇦72nd Info Warfare & PsyOps Center. 🇺🇦Producing lies. Don’t buy! pic.twitter.com/byJzRTxz1I