Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Ζελένσκι: Ο Μπάιντεν συμφώνησε στην επιβολή νέων κυρώσεων στη Ρωσία

Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS . Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid 🇺🇦. Agreed to enhance sanctions.

Without additional weaponry, this war will become an endless bloodbath, spreading misery, suffering, and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk – the list will be continued. Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with Heavy Weapons. #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/miSOL5zvuA