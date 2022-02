Συρία: Επιχείρηση των ΗΠΑ εναντίον τζιχαντιστή στον βορρά, πληροφορίες για αρκετούς νεκρούς

Several elite US soldiers killed/injured following an airdrop in Idlib, Syria. Ongoing clashes since 30 min #USA #Syrian #American #syria pic.twitter.com/77L53oGuud

#URGENTE: 12 people, including 7 children and 3 women, were killed as a result of the international coalition's airdrop on a residential building in the town of #Atma in #Idlib, northern #Syrian. pic.twitter.com/h8gjMjWUHg