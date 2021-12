Φιλιππίνες: Στους 208 νεκρούς αυξήθηκε ο απολογισμός των θυμάτων του τυφώνα Ράι

The Philippine authorities said the death toll from Typhoon Rai, one of the strongest in recent years, has surpassed 200. pic.twitter.com/ArY26KrBpm

🇵🇭🌀 According to the #Philippine police officials, as of 6 am, Dec 20, #Typhoon #Rai had killed 208 people around the country, with another 52 were missing and 239 were injured.

🇵🇭🌀 #菲律宾 警方表示,截至20日上午6时,#台风“#雷伊”已导致该国208人死亡,另有52人失踪,239人受伤。 pic.twitter.com/ERV2P4TzKh