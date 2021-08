Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων: Η Ε.Ε. έστειλε στην Ελλάδα εννέα πυροσβεστικά αεροπλάνα, 700 διασώστες και 100 οχήματα

In addition to 🇨🇾, 🇸🇪, 🇫🇷, 🇷🇴, 🇨🇿, 🇭🇷, 🇪🇸, last night 🇩🇪 and 🇵🇱 offered 360 fire fighters to help fight forest fires in #Greece.



This brings total 🇪🇺 assistance in 🇬🇷 to 9 planes, 700+ rescuers and 100+ vehicles.



Danke! Dziękuję! 🙏 #EUsolidarity #EUCivPro