Κατάρρευση πολυκατοικίας στη Φλόριντα: Στους 18 ανέβηκε ο αριθμός των νεκρών, ανάμεσά τους δύο παιδιά 4 και 10 ετών - Δείτε βίντεο

NEW: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says two additional victims have been recovered from site of South Florida condo collapse, increasing number of confirmed deaths to 18.

CREWS REMOVE CONCRETE: Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force-3 working at building collapse site in Florida. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue shared a video of the team doing "heavy rigging" as crews work to remove large pieces of concrete from the rubble pile this week.