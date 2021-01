Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Τη Δευτέρα ξεκινά η διαδικασία καθαίρεσής του

In less than 48 hours, 173 Members have already coauthored the Article of Impeachment written by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff.



We urge Trump to resign. If he does not, he will be the first @POTUS in history to be impeached twice, by two Congresses. https://t.co/uZPGgWlguc