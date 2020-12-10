Ο Βέμπερ «στρίμωξε» τον Τζόνσον: Χωρίς την Ευρώπη δεν υπάρχει εμβόλιο

Manfred
Δικιο εχει ο Βεμπερ, αλλα στην ΕΕ εμβόλιο ακούμε και εμβόλιο δεν βλέπουμε.
Ωστόσο η ανάρτηση αυτή προκάλεσε την αντίδραση του Μάνφρεντ Βέμπερ ο οποίος του υπενθύμισε πως... χωρίς την Ευρώπη δεν υπάρχει εμβόλιο.
Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin. Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers - and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others. We will beat this together. https://t.co/poOYG1vHQe— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 8, 2020
Ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον έχει πως αυτό το περιστατικό έρχεται την ώρα που ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον βρέθηκε στις Βρυξέλλες προκειμένου να καταλήξει σε συμφωνία με την Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση για το Brexit, κάτι που τελικά δεν πέτυχε.
Dear Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, your vaccine was developed by a German company, produced in Belgium and the research was paid for by the EU. Without Europe, there is no vaccine. #MadeinEurope #BioNTech https://t.co/EB80pdqvjM— Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) December 9, 2020
We are coming too. COME ON ENGLAND.