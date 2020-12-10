MENOY
Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση Brexit Μπόρις Τζόνσον Μάνφρεντ Βέμπερ Εμβόλιο για τον κορωνοϊό

Ο Βέμπερ «στρίμωξε» τον Τζόνσον: Χωρίς την Ευρώπη δεν υπάρχει εμβόλιο

borrinsweber_2
1

«Σύγκρουση» στα social media με αφορμή το εμβόλιο και το Brexit

Η προσπάθεια του Μπόρις Τζόνσον να αξιοποιήσει πολιτικά την έναρξη του εμβολιασμού στην Μεγάλη Βρετανία, βρήκε «τείχος» χάρις στον επικεφαλής της κοινοβουλευτικής ομάδας του Ευρωπαϊκού Λαϊκού Κόμματος (ΕΛΚ) στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο, Μάνφρεντ Βέμπερ.

Ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter έγραψε «σήμερα ξεκίνησαν οι πρώτοι εμβολιασμοί κατά την Covid-19 στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Ευχαριστώ το NHS, όλους τους επιστήμονες μας που εργάστηκαν σκληρά στην ανάπτυξη αυτού του εμβολίου και όλους όσους ακολουθούν τους κανόνες για να προστατεύσουν άλλους. Θα νικήσουμε μαζί».
Ωστόσο η ανάρτηση αυτή προκάλεσε την αντίδραση του Μάνφρεντ Βέμπερ ο οποίος του υπενθύμισε πως... χωρίς την Ευρώπη δεν υπάρχει εμβόλιο.
manfred-weber-4
«Αγαπητέ πρωθυπουργέ, το εμβόλιο σας αναπτύχθηκε από γερμανική εταιρεία, παρήχθη στο Βέλγιο και η έρευνα για την ανάπτυξη του χρηματοδοτήθηκε από την Ε.Ε. Χωρίς την Ευρώπη, δεν υπάρχει εμβόλιο», έγραψε.
Ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον έχει πως αυτό το περιστατικό έρχεται την ώρα που ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον βρέθηκε στις Βρυξέλλες προκειμένου να καταλήξει σε συμφωνία με την Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση για το Brexit, κάτι που τελικά δεν πέτυχε.

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (1)

ASTRA ZENEKA

We are coming too. COME ON ENGLAND.

Bravo

Manfred

Γίωργος

Δικιο εχει ο Βεμπερ, αλλα στην ΕΕ εμβόλιο ακούμε και εμβόλιο δεν βλέπουμε.

