MENOY
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Βίντεο: Χημικά σε κατοίκους της Μαλακάσας που διαμαρτύρονται για τις δομές των μεταναστών

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Χάος στις ΗΠΑ για τη δολοφονία Φλόιντ: Αυξάνονται οι νεκροί - Πυρά και σε δημοσιογράφους

Κόσμος
#TAGS:
ΗΠΑ Τζορτζ Φλόιντ Διαδηλώσεις στις ΗΠΑ Επεισόδια

Πρωτόγνωρες σκηνές στις ΗΠΑ - Άλλος ένας θάνατος, βρέθηκε πτώμα άνδρα με μώλωπες στη Μινεάπολη

usa-0
4

Η σορός εντοπίστηκε κοντά σε ένα καμμένο αυτοκίνητο στην Μινεάπολη, όπου σκοτώθηκε ο Αφροαμερικανός Τζορτζ Φλόιντ - Η ταυτότητα του θύματος και η αιτία θανάτου του δεν έχουν ακόμη αποσαφηνιστεί

Τραγικές εικόνες, πρωτόγνωρες καταστάσεις, σκηνές που αποτυπώνουν το μέγεθος της κοινωνικής αναταραχής. Όλα αυτά στις ΗΠΑ, όπου το σκηνικό παραμένει έκρυθμο, ενώ τα επεισόδια μαίνονται σε δεκάδες πολιτείες. Πόλεμος με τους αστυνομικούς, φωτιές και οργή σημειώθηκαν και πάλι, το Σάββατο βράδυ.



Οργισμένοι διαδηλωτές βρέθηκαν κοντά στον Λευκό Οίκο, ενώ στη Νέα Υόρκη πραγματοποιήθηκαν πάνω από 300 συλλήψεις.



Η νέα εξέλιξη είναι ότι το πτώμα ενός άνδρα βρέθηκε κοντά σε καμμένο αυτοκίνητο το πρωί στη Μινεάπολη, όπου δολοφονήθηκε ο Αφροαμερικανός Τζορτζ Φλόιντ.

Η αστυνομία ειδοποιήθηκε για ένα όχημα το οποίο φλεγόταν. Όταν οι πυροσβέστες έσβησαν τη φωτιά οι αστυνομικοί βρήκαν το πτώμα ενός άνδρα που βρισκόταν σε απόσταση μερικών μέτρων από το καμμένο αυτοκίνητο και το οποίο έφερε μώλωπες.

Η ταυτότητα του θύματος και η αιτία θανάτου του δεν έχουν ακόμη διευκρινιστεί.

Η περιοχή έχει αποκλειστεί από τους αστυνομικούς του εγκληματολογικού, οι οποίοι έχουν σπεύσει επί τόπου, ενώ έχει ξεκινήσει έρευνα για τις συνθήκες του περιστατικού.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα

Δείτε live: Οι αστροναύτες της NASA έφτασαν στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

Επίθεση με βιτριόλι: Φωτογραφίες για να αναγνωρίσει τη δράστιδα θα δείξουν οι αστυνομικοί στην 34χρονη

Νέο παραλήρημα Ερντογάν: Δικαίωμα της Άλωσης η μετατροπή της Αγιάς Σοφιάς σε τζαμί

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (4)

Χαλκιδέος

Έλεος! Είναι λυπηρό να συμβαίνουν όλα αυτά στις ΗΠΑ, τη χώρα της ελευθερίας, του φιλελευθερισμού και της δικαιοσύνης, πρώτη φορά εδώ και 20 χρόνια βλέπω τέτοιες εικόνες!!

Απάντηση
Αλληλέγγυος αντίφας

Αυτή η φωτογραφία μου θύμισε το πλιάτσικο που κάναμε στην Eρμού για διαμαρτυρία για τον τέτοιο που σκότωσε ο πωστονλένε. Όλοι οι διαμαρτυρόμενοι ταξικοί αδερφοί από Πακιστάν, Αλγερία, και Αλβανία δεν προλάβαιναν να κουβαλάνε πραμάτεια.

Απάντηση
Οι αριστεροί της Μαρφίν μας θέλουν εκτός ΕΕ, ευρώ

Η Ευρώπη, Καναδάς, Αυστραλία, Ν.Ζηλανδία. Τα καλύτερα μέρη για να ζεις και να μεγαλώνεις οικογένεια. Σε αυτές θέλουν να πάνε και όλοι οι μετανάστες. Ρωσία, Κίνα, Ινδία, Βενεζουέλα, Β.Κορέα ΚΑΝΕΝΑΣ!!!

Απάντηση
George Floyd

moved to Minneapolis in 2014 for a fresh start after being released from prison in Houston, Texas following an arrest for aggravated robbery Floyd had turned his life around but died on Monday after a white officer knelt on his neck while arresting him for allegedly paying with a fake $20 bill None of the officers could have been aware of Floyd's more than a decade-old criminal history at the time of the arrest The 46-year-old had left behind his past in Houston after being released from prison stemming from a 2007 robbery He plead guilty to entering a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her stomach and searching the home for drugs and money, according to court records Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in jail for having less than one gram of cocaine in a December 2005 arrest He had previously been sentenced to eight months for the same offense, stemming from an October 2002 arrest Floyd was arrested in 2002 for criminal trespassing and served 30 days in jail He had another stint for a theft in August 1998

Απάντηση
ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης