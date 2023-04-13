ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

To FBI προειδοποιεί: Mην φορτίζετε το κινητό σε δημόσιες θύρες USB

Επιτήδειοι μπορεί να τις έχουν «μολύνει» με κακόβουλο λογισμικό που δίνει πρόσβαση στα δεδομένα της συσκευής

Το FBI προειδοποιεί τους χρήστες σχετικά με τους δημόσιους σταθμούς φόρτισης και τι πρέπει να αποφεύγουν.

Όπως σημειώνει, απατεώνες έχουν καταφέρει να «καταλάβουν» δημόσιους φορτιστές και έτσι έχουν τη δυνατότητα να μολύνουν συσκευές με κακόβουλο λογισμικό που μπορεί να δώσει στους χάκερ πρόσβαση στο τηλέφωνο, το tablet ή τον υπολογιστή σας. 

Η πρακτική αυτή είναι γνωστή ως «juice jacking» και επιτρέπει σε εγκληματίες να χρησιμοποιούν τα καλώδια USΒ για να «φυτεύουν» ιούς ή να υποκλέπτουν δεδομένα μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά.

«Αποφύγετε τη χρήση δωρεάν σταθμών φόρτισης σε αεροδρόμια, ξενοδοχεία ή εμπορικά κέντρα. Οι κακοποιοί έχουν βρει τρόπους να χρησιμοποιούν δημόσιες θύρες USB για να εισάγουν κακόβουλο λογισμικό και λογισμικό παρακολούθησης σε συσκευές. Έχετε μαζί σας τον δικό σας φορτιστή και το δικό σας καλώδιο USB και χρησιμοποιήστε αντ' αυτού μια πρίζα» αναφέρει το FBI.



