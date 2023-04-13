To FBI προειδοποιεί: Mην φορτίζετε το κινητό σε δημόσιες θύρες USB

Η εταιρεία που για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά εντάσσεται στη ηγετική ομάδα των The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece
Μια σημαντική διάκριση για τη Nestlé Ελλάς η οποία επιβραβεύεται για την προσήλωσή σε ένα βιώσιμο μέλλον
Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023