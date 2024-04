Γερμανία: Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε ο αριθμός 44 στις νέες φανέλες της Adidas

Sports shops are selling St George's Cross iron-on transfers so fans can cover the hated design on the new England football shirt.



The ‘Sports Shop’ boss Grant Walters is selling heat transfers for £4.95 at his shops in Kingswinford & Stourbridge & seemingly popular. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8e0Uffvx7a