Μίλτος Τεντόγλου: Θα πάρει 40.000 δολάρια για το χρυσό στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα - Βίντεο

#WorldIndoorChamps prize money breakdown (USD)



$50K🌎World record bonus (must break, not tie)



🥇 - $40K

🥈 - $20K

🥉 - $10K

4th - $8K

5th - $6K

6th - $4K



Payouts are the same for individual and relay events. Relay awards are managed by the member federations.