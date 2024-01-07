Κατάρ: Παίκτης έπαθε κρίση επιληψίας εν ώρα αγώνα στο Κατάρ - Δείτε βίντεο
Κατάρ: Παίκτης έπαθε κρίση επιληψίας εν ώρα αγώνα στο Κατάρ - Δείτε βίντεο

Ο Άντι Ντελόρ, που είχε απασχολήσει τον Ολυμπιακό το καλοκαίρι, κατέρρευσε στο χορτάρι, χάνοντας τις αισθήσεις του

Σοκ σε αγώνα στο Κατάρ ανάμεσα στην Ουμ Σαλάλ και και την Αλ Αραμπί! Ο Άντι Ντελόρ, που βρέθηκε στο στόχαστρο του Ολυμπιακού το περασμένο καλοκαίρι, έζησε μια... τρομακτική περιπέτεια. Στο 17' - δέκα λεπτά αφού είχε βρει δίχτυα - ο 32χρονος κατέρρευσε στο χορτάρι και ξέσπασε σε σπασμούς, καθώς υπέστη κρίση επιλήψιας.

Οι παίκτες που βρέθηκαν κοντά του «πάγωσαν» και φοβήθηκαν για τα χειρότερα, με το ιατρικό τιμ πάντως να σπεύδει στον αγωνιστικό χώρο και να του παράσχει τις πρώτες βοήθειες.



Ευτυχώς πάντως, όπως μετέδωσε το γαλλικό πρακτορείο, ο Ντελόρ στη συνέχεια ανέκτησε τις αισθήσεις του και δεν χρειάστηκε να μεταβεί στο νοσοκομείο, αφού στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο παρακολούθησε την Ουμ Σαλάμ από τον πάγκο.

Πηγή:www.gazzetta.gr


