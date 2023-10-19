WNBA: Ρουμάνα μπασκετμπολίστρια έκανε εμετό κατά την διάρκεια του τελικού που έκρινε τον τίτλο - Βίντεο

Σημαντικές κοινωνικές επενδύσεις στον τομέα της υγείας για την ενίσχυση και υποστήριξη των τοπικών υπηρεσιών καθώς και τη βελτίωση της προσβασιμότητας των πολιτών σε αυτές.
New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was physically struggling in the game 4 against Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA finals, as shown by throwing up during time out…🤯— Opinionated Fan (@OpinionatedSF19) October 19, 2023
Respect the grit!👏🏽pic.twitter.com/3UruYkMGMc#WNBATwitter #WNBAFinals
Quem perde uma disputa entre Sabrina Ionescu e A'ja Wilson é maluco https://t.co/9NtNJ9psa8— Luciano Rock (@andersonbasili9) October 19, 2023
DailyMail - Sabrina Ionescu VOMITS during a timeout and then returns to the court as NY Liberty lose 70-69 to Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals clinching game https://t.co/SzcnqKkr6l— Tanya chelsea fc (@Tanyachelseafc) October 19, 2023