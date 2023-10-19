WNBA: Ρουμάνα μπασκετμπολίστρια έκανε εμετό κατά την διάρκεια του τελικού που έκρινε τον τίτλο - Βίντεο
WNBA: Ρουμάνα μπασκετμπολίστρια έκανε εμετό κατά την διάρκεια του τελικού που έκρινε τον τίτλο - Βίντεο

Η Σαμπρίνα Ιονέσκου πέτυχε τρίποντο στην τελευταία περίοδο και εν συνεχεία έτρεξε να... ξεράσει σε ένα κάδο δίπλα στον πάγκο της ομάδας της

Πριν από λίγες ώρες στις ΗΠΑ οι Λας Βέγκας Έισις «λύγισαν» με 70-69 την Νιου Γιουρκ Λίμπερτ στο Game 4 των τελικών του WNBA και κατέκτησαν με 3-1 νίκες το πρωτάθλημα, καταφέρνοντας να γίνουν η πρώτη ομάδα μετά τους Λ.Α Σπαρκς με back to back τίτλους έπειτα από το μακρινό 2002! 

Στην διάρκεια του 4ου και τελευταίου τελικού η πίεση ήταν τόσο μεγάλη που «λύγισε» και μια από τις καλύτερες παίκτριες της ομάδας της Νέας Υόρκης. 



Η Σαμπρίνα Ιονέσκου, η οποία γεννήθηκε στις ΗΠΑ από Ρουμάνους γονείς, στα μέσα του 4ου  τέταρτου δεκαλέπτου πέτυχε τρίποντο. 

Η Ιονέσκου πανηγύρισε το τρίποντο αλλά έσπευσε να κάνει εμετό σε ένα κάδο σκουπιδιών τον οποίο κρατούσε μέλος του επιτελείου της ομάδας ενώ ένας φροντιστής έβαλε μπροστά μια πετσέτα για να μην καλύψει η τηλεόραση την σκηνή! 


Η Ιονέσκου «πανηγύρισε» το μεγάλο της σουτ, πηγαίνοντας κατευθείαν σε ένα μέλος του προσωπικού που κρατούσε έναν κάδο σκουπιδιών πριν κάνει αμέσως εμετό μέσα σε αυτόν.

Παρά την πίεση επέστρεψε στο γήπεδο, αλλά δεν κέρδισε το παιχνίδι! «Μιλάμε για μια δύσκολη στιγμή του τελικού. Μετά το τρίποντο πήγε στον κάδο και άδειασε ό,τι είχε στο στομάχι της», είπε η δημοσιογράφος του ESPN, Andraya Carter για το γεγονός. 

Η 25χρονη τελείωσε το παιχνίδι με 13 πόντους, 3 ριμπάουντ και 3 ασίστ.

