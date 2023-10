Πρώην συμπαίκτης του Ρονάλντο αποκαλύπτει: «Πηγαίναμε έξω από τα McDonald's και τρώγαμε τα μπέργκερ που πετούσαν»

EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo used to go to McDonald’s every night with me and we’d eat leftover burgers they were throwing out, reveals former Portugal wonderkid | @_joshuajones https://t.co/OlUdqzolMR https://t.co/OlUdqzolMR

Former Chelsea Academy player Fabio Paim on Cristiano Ronaldo:



“When we used to play in Sporting and lived in the academy, we lived in the stadium. At night we used to go McDonald's to pick up the burgers that no one wanted anymore so they weren't good to sell. We were friends.… pic.twitter.com/RR3jeS7BlH