Οδυσσέας Βλαχοδήμος: Για προφορική συμφωνία με τη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ γράφει το Sky Sports

❗️🆕: Understand that Odysseas #Vlachodimos has received an official offer from ManUtd. He could sign a contract until 2028.



➡️ It’s a verbal agreement in principle

➡️ Price valuation: Around €15m.



Ten Hag wants him but there’s no final decision as Altay #Bayindir is also… pic.twitter.com/9l0fd8X7aC