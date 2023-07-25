ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

«Έχετε ομοφυλόφιλες παίκτριες στην ομάδα;» - Η ερώτηση του BBC που σόκαρε την Εθνική Μαρόκου (βίντεο)
ΣΠΟΡ
Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Ποδοσφαίρου Γυναίκες Εθνική Μαρόκου BBC Γκιζλάιν Τσεμπάκ

Δημοσιογράφος του BBC ρώτησε την αρχηγό της Εθνικής Μαρόκου για τις ομοφυλόφιλες στην ομάδα μετά από τον αγώνα με τη Γερμανία στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο γυναικών

μαροκο
Αντώνης Πατσούρας
Η Εθνική ομάδα ποδοσφαίρου του Μαρόκου ηττήθηκε με 6-0 από την Γερμανία στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο που διεξάγεται σε Νέα Ζηλανδία και Αυστραλία αλλά η αρχηγός της ομάδας της Αφρικής είχε και άλλο δυσάρεστο γεγονός να αντιμετωπίσει μετά τον αγώνα. 

Η 32χρονη  Γκιζλάιν Τσεμπάκ πήγε να μιλήσει στη συνέντευξη Τύπου μετά από την συντριβή και εκεί ήρθε σε ακόμη πιο δύσκολη θέση. Δημοσιογράφος του BBC αποφάσισε να μην ασχοληθεί με το καθαρό ποδοσφαιρικό κομμάτι αλλά με το πόσες είναι οι λεσβίες στην ομάδα του Μαρόκου! 



 «Στο Μαρόκο, είναι παράνομο να έχεις σχέση με το ίδιο φύλο. Έχετε ομοφυλόφιλες παίκτριες στην ομάδα σας και πώς είναι η ζωή τους στο Μαρόκο;». Στο Μαρόκο οι σχέσεις μεταξύ ατόμων του ίδιου φύλου θεωρούνται «σεξουαλική παρέκκλιση» και  τιμωρούνται με φυλάκιση έως και τριών ετών, σύμφωνα με την Human Rights Watch.

Η παίκτρια ήρθε σε πολύ δύσκολη θέση και τότε παρενέβη ο υπεύθυνος της FIFA. «Συγγνώμη, αυτή είναι μια πολιτική ερώτηση, επομένως θα μείνουμε μόνο σε ερωτήσεις που σχετίζονται με το ποδόσφαιρο». 


Όμως ο δημοσιογράφος επέμεινε, συνεχίζοντας: «Δεν είναι πολιτικό, είναι ανθρώπινο. Επιτρέψτε της να απαντήσει».  Τότε η Τσεμπάκ χαμογέλασε και κούνησε το κεφάλι της.



Το θέμα πήρε άμεσα διαστάσεις και το BBC αναγκάστηκε να ζητήσει συγγνώμη. Σύμφωνα με πολλά διεθνή ΜΜΕ η ερώτηση αυτή μπορεί να έθεσε σε κίνδυνο την ασφάλεια των παικτριών της Εθνικής Μαρόκου.



Την Τρίτη, ένας εκπρόσωπος του BBC είπε: «Αναγνωρίζουμε ότι η ερώτηση ήταν ακατάλληλη. Δεν είχαμε καμία πρόθεση να προκαλέσουμε πρόβλημα στην ομάδα». 


Αντώνης Πατσούρας
