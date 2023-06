Σαουδική Αραβία: Συμπαίκτης του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο στην Αλ Νασρ ο Μπρόζοβιτς

EXCL🚨Inter and Al Nassr have reached an agreement for Marcelo Brozović 🇭🇷



🔘Al Nassr will pay €23M.✅



🔘€20m per year on a 3-year deal.🤝



🔘 At Inter Milan, he has a contract until 2026, with a total income of €12m per season. #AlNassr #InterMilan https://t.co/c9BDjiRdMf pic.twitter.com/uRuuBRv6aY