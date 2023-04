Απίθανο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από την 16χρονη ΜακΙντος στην κολύμβση

NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨Summer McIntosh strikes again!😱😱



McIntosh 🇨🇦 swims to a WORLD 🌎 RECORD in the women’s 400 IM with a time of 4:25.87. Also setting a World Junior Record the night before in the 200m Butterfly in 2:04:70 😱😱



📸 @SwimmingCanada pic.twitter.com/ceTJkuzCw9