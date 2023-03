Champions League: Ο Χάαλαντ έσπασε δύο ρεκόρ και... ισοφάρισε ένα ακόμη του Μέσι

Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cr6fhj825249)

5 - Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen). Playground. pic.twitter.com/0eWf7fsxgv