Πελέ και Μαραντόνα μαζί - Όταν οι «θεοί» του ποδοσφαίρου έπαιζαν κεφαλιές σε τηλεοπτικό στούντιο (βίντεο)

Three great journeys, one historic game. Madrid, 2010. Soccer legends Pelé, Maradona, and Zidane were photographed during a friendly match-up by Annie Leibovitz for the Core Values Campaign. #LouisVuitton Core Values, 2010. @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/UjlnssLY5r

Pele scored 1281 goals and helped Brazil to win 3 soccer world cups, now needs a wheel chair to move. This is the wheel of life. He is welcomed in 2018 FIFA World Cup by President Putin and the legendary Diego Maradona, who planted an affectionate kiss on King Pele’s forehead. pic.twitter.com/rdu6q9bwbL