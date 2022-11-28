Μπακς: Ο Άλεν είχε 7/7 τρίποντα στο ημίχρονο και ισοφάρισε ρεκόρ 25ετίας

Η Black Friday 2022 έφτασε και είσαι ήδη έτοιμος/η να πατήσεις το πολυπόθητο “προσθήκη στο καλάθι” και να πάρεις όλα αυτά που θες εδώ και μήνες με πολύ καλή έκπτωση.
Grayson Allen shooting 7-7 from 3-pt range in the 1st half is tied for the most 3-pointers made in a half without a miss over the last 25 seasons.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022
His 7 3-pointers also ties a career-high in a single game. https://t.co/3llUb1zvLf
Grayson shot 7-7 from 3-pt range in the 1st half which is tied for the most 3-pointers made in a half without a miss over the last 25 seasons.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 28, 2022
25 PTS | 2 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/IerNTi3jfx