ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Καθυστερήσεις στον Κηφισό - Δυσκολίες στην Αττική Οδό

Μπακς: Ο Άλεν είχε 7/7 τρίποντα στο ημίχρονο και ισοφάρισε ρεκόρ 25ετίας
ΣΠΟΡ
NBA Μιλγουόκι Μπακς

Μπακς: Ο Άλεν είχε 7/7 τρίποντα στο ημίχρονο και ισοφάρισε ρεκόρ 25ετίας

O Γκρέισον Άλεν ξεκίνησε με 7/7 τρίποντα απέναντι στους Μάβερικς σε μια ιστορική... εκκίνηση

bucks_7
Οι Μπακς κατάφεραν να επικρατήσουν των Μάβερικς σε μια βραδιά που ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο τελείωσε με 30άρα και double double, οδηγώντας τα ελάφια στη νίκη. Πάντως μεγάλο ματς έκανε και ο Γκρέισον Άλεν με 25 πόντους και 7/8 τρίποντα.

Μάλιστα ο Άλεν ξεκίνησε την αναμέτρηση, έχοντας 7/7 τρίποντα στο πρώτο ημίχρονο. Αυτό είναι και το καλύτερο σερί τριπόντων δίχως άστοχο σε ένα ημίχρονο την τελευταία 25ετία. Επιπλέον τα 7 εύστοχα τρίποντα του είναι και ρεκόρ καριέρας. Ο Άλεν δίνει σημαντικές λύσεις στον Μάικ Μπουντενχόλζερ σε μια περίοδο που το Μιλγουόκι δεν μπορεί να υπολογίζει στον Κρις Μίντλετον που είναι τραυματίας και δεν έχει αγωνιστεί λεπτό φέτος.



ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.gazzetta.gr


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Με πιο βαριές κατηγορίες απολογείται ο 26χρονος μετά το θάνατο 21χρονης φοιτήτριας

Διαδηλώσεις στην Κίνα κατά του lockdown: Φόβοι για νέα Τιενανμέν καθώς φουντώνει η οργή των πολιτών

Κιβωτός του Κόσμου: Θρίλερ με τον αριθμό των παιδιών που φιλοξενούνται στη δομή
Κλείσιμο

Thema Insights

Το app που μού άλλαξε την καθημερινότητα

Έκανα download την εφαρμογή payzy by COSMOTE και μου άνοιξε ένα νέο κόσμο πληρωμών από το κινητό μου

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης