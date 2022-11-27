«Μύλος» με τον Μέσι - Το RMC επικαλούμενο το περιβάλλον του διαψεύδει ότι συμφώνησε με την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι

Η Black Friday 2022 έφτασε και είσαι ήδη έτοιμος/η να πατήσεις το πολυπόθητο “προσθήκη στο καλάθι” και να πάρεις όλα αυτά που θες εδώ και μήνες με πολύ καλή έκπτωση.
Lionel Messi's entourage denies Inter Miami links - but RMC Sport have confirmed The Times' report of discussions with the MLS side.https://t.co/jjd1mde5CQ— Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 27, 2022
Leo Messi no tiene ningún acuerdo posterior a junio 2023. No va a tomar ninguna decisión ahora. Menos con el Mundial en transcurso.— Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) November 27, 2022
Tiene una oferta de renovación de PSG y el interés de la MLS.
No hay acuerdo porque él simplemente no decidió todavía.