«Μύλος» με τον Μέσι - Το RMC επικαλούμενο το περιβάλλον του διαψεύδει ότι συμφώνησε με την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι
«Μύλος» με τον Μέσι - Το RMC επικαλούμενο το περιβάλλον του διαψεύδει ότι συμφώνησε με την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι

Το γαλλικό περιοδικό διαψεύδει το αποκλειστικό δημοσίευμα των Times του Λονδίνου

Μια μικρή... βόμβα έριξαν οι Times με αποκλειστικό ρεπορτάζ τους το οποίο ανέφερε πως ο Λιονέλ Μέσι θα κλείσει στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι και θα γίνει ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος παίκτης του MLS.

Ήδη πάντως, οι διαψεύσεις είναι αρκετές. Σύμφωνα με το γαλλικό RMC, το περιβάλλον γύρω από τον 35χρονο σταρ της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν διαψεύδει τα περί συμφωνίας του με τον αμερικάνικο σύλλογο.
Παράλληλα, ο Αργεντίνος δημοσιογράφο Gaston Edul δήλωσε πως ο Μέσι είναι απόλυτα επικεντρωμένος στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο και θα πάρει την όποι απόφαση σχετικά με το μέλλον του μετά το τέλος του Μουντιάλ. Αναφέρει πως ο Pulga δεν έχει καμία συμφωνία μετά τον Ιούνιο του 2023, παρά μόνο πρόταση ανανέωσης από τους Παριζιάνους και ενδιαφέρον όμαδων από το MLS.
