Basketball Champions League, Βόννη - ΑΕΚ 80-72: Τρίτη ήττα σε τέσσερις αγώνες για την Ένωση

- Tim Frazier = among the best in throwing unexpected passes

- Akil Mitchell = among the best in catching unexpected passes

𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙢, 𝙮𝙤𝙪'𝙧𝙚 𝙖 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝! 🔥 #BasketballCL | @AEKBASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/Mb0tKJFtN5