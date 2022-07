ΑΕΚ: Οι Κροάτες στέλνουν τον Βίντα στην Ένωση

💥EXCLUSIVE💥

Domagoj Vida will continue his career in @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL! As per our sources, he'll sign for @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL in next few days! There's a chance signs for AEK tomorrow! Vida left @Besiktas on a fee transfer after 4.5 years!

MORE⬇️https://t.co/4GBgosSOo0