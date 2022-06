Νικς: Παίρνουν Μπράνσον με 110 εκατ. δολάρια, έδωσαν Μπερκς-Νοέλ στο Ντιτρόιτ

The Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel & Alec Burks to the Pistons, clearing more than $19M in cap space, which clears the way to pursue a sign and trade for Jalen Brunson



NY is also sending Detroit their 2023 second-rounder back, a 2024 second-rounder, and $6 million, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/9kuxW0ofaB