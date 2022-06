Η Σιμόν Μπάιλς και άλλες γυμνάστριες ζητούν 1 δισ. δολάρια από το FBI για την υπόθεση Νάσαρ

JUST IN: U.S. Olympic team gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman among 90 women filing $1B claim against the FBI for mishandling Larry Nassar sex abuse case. https://t.co/rv4nJe7Wr8

Attorneys for more than 90 women and girls who were sexually abused by disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar submitted claims for over $1 billion to the FBI https://t.co/xNOjtjN6xu