O Ρονάλντο άφησε ανοιχτή την «πόρτα» της εξόδου από την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Dazn: “It’s hard to say that I don’t want more, because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not?”. 🔴 #MUFC



“I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more, we’ll see, and I want to win more things”. pic.twitter.com/5AeHjJMNuK