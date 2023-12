Η ανάρτηση της Τουρκικής πρεσβείας στην Αθήνα για τις συμφωνίες που υπεγράφησαν κατά την επίσκεψη Ερντογάν

Within the context of the visit of H.E. @RTErdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye to Athens on 7 December, “V. Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council Meeting” was held and 16 documents were signed, including the #AthensDeclaration.

