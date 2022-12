Ρεγκραγκί: «Είμαστε εδώ για να κατακτήσουμε το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο»

🎙| Walid Regragui:



“We have a clear plan. Everyone must work. When you see Sofiane (Boufal) or Hakim (Ziyech), I think they've never run so much in their lives. But they do it naturally, they do it for their country.” #FIFAWorldCup #MAR #DimaMaghrib pic.twitter.com/YT08xCk5Oa