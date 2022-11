Μουντιάλ 2022: Οπαδοί «απάντησαν» με κλειστά στόματα και Οζίλ στην εθνική Γερμανίας

Fans inside the Al Bayt Stadium hold up photos of Mesut Ozil and cover their mouths in response to Germany's gesture before their first game #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bSz1DximKm

The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. pic.twitter.com/WpWrlHxx74