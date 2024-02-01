Netflix: Αντιδράσεις για το ντοκιμαντέρ που δείχνει τον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο να φιλάει τον Ηφαιστίωνα - Δείτε βίντεο
Netflix: Αντιδράσεις για το ντοκιμαντέρ που δείχνει τον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο να φιλάει τον Ηφαιστίωνα - Δείτε βίντεο

Η streaming πλατφόρμα υποστηρίζει πως «στην πραγματικότητα o Ηφαιστίωνας δεν ήταν απλώς επιστήθιος φίλος, αλλά ίσως η μεγάλη του αγάπη»

ALEXANDER-NETFLIX
Στο Netflix ξεκίνησε να προβάλλεται στις 31 Ιανουαρίου το ντοκιμαντέρ «Alexander: The Making of a God», το οποίο εξερευνά τη ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου. Ωστόσο, το γεγονός πως ο μεγάλος στρατιωτικός της αρχαιότητας παρουσιάζεται ως ομοφυλόφιλος, έχει προκαλέσει πολλές αρνητικές αντιδράσεις.

Η streaming υπηρεσία αναφέρει στην περίληψη του ντοκιμαντέρ: «Μέσα από συνεντεύξεις και με ειδικούς και καθηλωτικές αναπαραστάσεις, αποκαλύπτεται η μοναδική ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου και η επιθυμία του να κατακτήσει τον κόσμο».

Η σκηνή που συγκεντρώνει αρνητικά σχόλια στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, βρίσκεται στα πρώτα 10 λεπτά του εναρκτήριου επεισοδίου της σειράς, όπου ο Μακεδόνας βασιλιάς μετά από μία πάλη με τον Ηφαιστίωνα, φιλάει στο στόμα και στο σώμα τον φίλο του και ανταλλάσσουν μερικά τρυφερά χάδια, με τον Πτολεμαίο να τους κοιτάει και να λέει στον Αλέξανδρο: «Καλό θα ήταν ο βασιλιάς να φοράει ρούχα».

Δείτε το βίντεο

Στην αφήγηση του ντοκιμαντέρ, ο Ηφαιστίωνας παρουσιάζεται ως ένας αγαπημένος σύντροφος και ο μεγαλύτερος έρωτας του Αλέξανδρου. Το Netflix χαρακτηριστικά αναφέρει για τη σχέση των δύο αντρών: «Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος μεγάλωσε με 2 στενούς φίλους και πως ο Ηφαιστίωνας δεν ήταν στην πραγματικότητα απλώς επιστήθιος φίλος, αλλά ίσως η μεγάλη του αγάπη».

Ωστόσο, υπήρχαν πολλές αντιδράσεις με πολλούς να καταφεύγουν στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα εκφράζοντας την εναντίωσή τους, ισχυριζόμενοι ότι δεν υπάρχουν ιστορικά τεκμήρια που να αποδεικνύουν ότι ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος ήταν ομοφυλόφιλος. Επίσης, δεν είναι λίγοι αυτοί που κατηγορούν το Netflix για προπαγάνδα και για εμπορευματοποίηση της ομοφυλοφιλίας. 

Δείτε μερικές από τις αντιδράσεις
