Netflix: Αντιδράσεις για το ντοκιμαντέρ που δείχνει τον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο να φιλάει τον Ηφαιστίωνα - Δείτε βίντεο
Η streaming πλατφόρμα υποστηρίζει πως «στην πραγματικότητα o Ηφαιστίωνας δεν ήταν απλώς επιστήθιος φίλος, αλλά ίσως η μεγάλη του αγάπη»
Η streaming υπηρεσία αναφέρει στην περίληψη του ντοκιμαντέρ: «Μέσα από συνεντεύξεις και με ειδικούς και καθηλωτικές αναπαραστάσεις, αποκαλύπτεται η μοναδική ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου και η επιθυμία του να κατακτήσει τον κόσμο».
Η σκηνή που συγκεντρώνει αρνητικά σχόλια στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, βρίσκεται στα πρώτα 10 λεπτά του εναρκτήριου επεισοδίου της σειράς, όπου ο Μακεδόνας βασιλιάς μετά από μία πάλη με τον Ηφαιστίωνα, φιλάει στο στόμα και στο σώμα τον φίλο του και ανταλλάσσουν μερικά τρυφερά χάδια, με τον Πτολεμαίο να τους κοιτάει και να λέει στον Αλέξανδρο: «Καλό θα ήταν ο βασιλιάς να φοράει ρούχα».
Δείτε το βίντεο
Στην αφήγηση του ντοκιμαντέρ, ο Ηφαιστίωνας παρουσιάζεται ως ένας αγαπημένος σύντροφος και ο μεγαλύτερος έρωτας του Αλέξανδρου. Το Netflix χαρακτηριστικά αναφέρει για τη σχέση των δύο αντρών: «Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος μεγάλωσε με 2 στενούς φίλους και πως ο Ηφαιστίωνας δεν ήταν στην πραγματικότητα απλώς επιστήθιος φίλος, αλλά ίσως η μεγάλη του αγάπη».
Ωστόσο, υπήρχαν πολλές αντιδράσεις με πολλούς να καταφεύγουν στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα εκφράζοντας την εναντίωσή τους, ισχυριζόμενοι ότι δεν υπάρχουν ιστορικά τεκμήρια που να αποδεικνύουν ότι ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος ήταν ομοφυλόφιλος. Επίσης, δεν είναι λίγοι αυτοί που κατηγορούν το Netflix για προπαγάνδα και για εμπορευματοποίηση της ομοφυλοφιλίας.
Netflix makes a documentary about Alexander 5 minutes in they say he was gay... pic.twitter.com/lsqVVKdUKQ— Sunner ☀️ (@Not_Sunner) January 31, 2024
Netflix has such a strong agenda for the LGBTQ that in their Documentary about Alexander The Great, they’re really trying to portray him as a homosexual.— Akbar | AFC (@AFCAkbar) January 31, 2024
Wait, why is there straight panic about Netflix apparently making Alexander the Great gay? I thought everyone knew this? pic.twitter.com/6PO3MZ3WEi— LEV.IS not LEE.VAIZ (Lev)⚪ (@LevisRyann) January 31, 2024
@netflix documentary #Alexander the Great showing his gay proves you know nothing about history, your advisors are probably gay looking how to promote it, study more about ancient Greece before publishing fake news, gays then were called Κίναιδοι and were not accepted by society— STE (@PergammonSte) February 1, 2024
@OrderOfAHEPA please review the Netflix documentary "Alexander: The Making of a God", which distorts and misrepresents Alexander the Great & Greek history. Netflix depicts Alexander as a homosexual, shows explicit sexual scenes, & claims that everyone in Ancient Greece was Gay…— debredt (@debredta) January 31, 2024
