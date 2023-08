‘IT’S ME, HI, I’M THE DADDY, IT’S ME’



WATCH: American actor Channing Tatum can’t stop dancing to Taylor Swift’s songs during the pop star’s “Eras Tour” in LA, which he attended in an “Anti-Hero”-inspired shirt and a bejeweled eye with his daughter, Everly. | 🎥: Gayle King/IG pic.twitter.com/o71TQqoNZm