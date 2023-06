Cate Blanchett, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, and Noora Niasari will be attending Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 12 for the European premiere of Shayda. There's also a conversation to be moderated by Cate on the same day.



Festival tickets and passes are now on sale

→https://t.co/SC3fTEeJ5I pic.twitter.com/kpQYdjhl7o