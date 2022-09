Lord of the Rings: Σαρώνει το «The Rings of Power» - Έσπασε το ρεκόρ του Amazon Prime

🚨BREAKING: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Forges Biggest Premiere Viewership Ever For Amazon Prime Video#TheRingsofPower snared more 25 MILLION viewers in its first day, according to the Jeff Bezos founded streamer.



4 more seasons to go

Via @DEADLINE https://t.co/30uMsGvjog pic.twitter.com/znWS2yQNZL