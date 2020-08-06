Ριάνα: «Μεταμορφώνεται» σε καλή νοικοκυρά και γίνεται η απόλυτη φαντασίωση
Η 32χρονη σταρ της R'n'B και ποπ σκηνής φωτογραφίζεται για το εξώφυλλο του τεύχους Σεπτεμβρίου του αμερικάνικου Harper’s Bazaar και απογειώνει τη σέξι εκδοχή της
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Our September 2020 cover star needs no introduction. At 32, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is already an icon, but the secret to her success might lie in how she has reimagined what it means to be one. In this issue, Kahlana Barfield Brown (@kahlanabarfield) reflects on the superstar’s singular path, from her philanthropic and advocacy work and activism, to her stellar music career and groundbreaking moves into fashion and beauty, where she has revolutionized industries that for so long catered to white women. But Rihanna’s success has been about much more than music, clothes, or makeup, but the way she has embraced her fans and made them feel not just valued, but like they have a voice. As Barfield Brown writes, “Beyond providing people in communities of color starved for accessible foundation that actually matched their complexions, the move seemed to communicate: ‘I see you when no one else does.’” Read more and see the full cover shoot at the link in our bio. #BAZAARxRihanna Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Hair: @ursulastephen Makeup: @priscillaono Nails: @kimmiekyees Rihanna wears @Fenty, @MariaTash, and @anabelachan
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Even in quarantine, Rihanna’s style prevails. Here, the fashion icon models bold fringe pieces on a hillside peak in Los Angeles. The coat and dress are @bottegaveneta, the earring studs by @harrykotlar, and the sun-kissed glow is courtesy of @fentybeauty and @fentyskin, of course. But the rockstar swagger? That’s all her own. Head to the link in our bio to see Rihanna’s full cover shoot for our September issue. #BAZAARxRihanna Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by @kahlanabarfield Hair: @ursulastephen Makeup: @priscillaono Nails: @kimmiekyees
Η 32χρονη σταρ της μουσικής βιομηχανίας φωτογραφίζεται με δημιουργίες Chanel, Dior, Miu Miu και φυσικά των δικών της εταιριών Fenty και Savage Χ Fenty, ενώ σύμφωνα με το concept κάνει τις δουλειές του σπιτιού, σε μία πιο ανατρεπτική εκδοχή: βγάζει τα σκουπίδια, φορώντας μόνο το καλσόν, τα φούξια ψηλοτάκουνα και το σέξι εσώρουχό της, ανοίγει το ψυγείο με την πιο προκλητική εκδοχή της, φορώντας ένα παλτό Max Mara και αλλάζει τη λάμπα στο ταβάνι, έχοντας… ξεχάσει κάπου τη φούστα της.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Baddest for Bazaar ❤️ TY RIH for this one. And thank you TEAM !!!! Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Makeup: @priscillaono Hair: @ursulastephen Nails: @kimmiekyees Team: @reddoge @dale.digitalgold @jenohill @illjahjah @harpersbazaarus #bazaarxrihanna #rihanna
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Like many of us, Rihanna has spent the past six months living on lockdown. But unlike any of us, she’s Rihanna. Head to the link in our bio to see the full cover shoot with @badgalriri for our September issue. #BAZAARxRihanna Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Hair: @ursulastephen Makeup: @priscillaono Nails: @kimmiekyees Rihanna wears @fenty, @savagexfenty, @chanelofficial, @manoloblahnik, @artifact.newyork, @yvantufenkjian, @amwaj_jewellery, @gaspargloves, and @aminamuaddi
Πάντως, το T-shirt που επιλέγει στέλνει δυνατά το αντιρατσιστικό μήνυμα End Racism, εκμεταλλευόμενη την ευκαιρία για ενώσει τη φωνή της με το κίνημα Black Lives Matter.
Η φωτογράφηση έγινε από τον φακό του Gary Sorrenti.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Baddest for Bazaar ❤️ TY RIH for this one. And thank you TEAM !!!! Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Makeup: @priscillaono Hair: @ursulastephen Nails: @kimmiekyees Team: @reddoge @dale.digitalgold @jenohill @illjahjah @harpersbazaarus #bazaarxrihanna #rihanna
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Baddest for Bazaar ❤️ TY RIH for this one. And thank you TEAM !!!! Photographer: @graysorrenti Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Makeup: @priscillaono Hair: @ursulastephen Nails: @kimmiekyees Team: @reddoge @dale.digitalgold @jenohill @illjahjah @harpersbazaarus #bazaarxrihanna #rihanna
Γενικα κοριτσια σας παει πιο πολυ το νοικοκυριό και η κουζινα...καταλάβετε το