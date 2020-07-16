Βαλεντίνα Σαμπάιο: Η πρώτη transgender καλλονή που ποζάρει για το Sports Illustrated
Το 23χρονο μοντέλο από τη Βραζιλία υπήρξε η πρώτη trans γυναίκα που εμφανίστηκε σε εξώφυλλο της γαλλικής Vogue το 2017 και δύο χρόνια αργότερα, υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας με τη Victoria's Secret
I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way. I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S. Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging. 💜🧡💛❤️💚
«Είμαι ενθουσιασμένη και με τιμά να είμαι μέρος του εμβληματικού τεύχους του Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Η ομάδα στο SI δημιούργησε ένα ακόμα πρωτοποριακό τεύχος, συγκεντρώνοντας μία σειρά από διαφορετικές και με πολυποίκιλα ταλέντα γυναίκες, με έναν δημιουργικό και αξιοπρεπή τρόπο» έγραψε στο Instagram η trans γυναίκα.
«Γεννήθηκα trans σε ένα απομακρυσμένο, ταπεινό ψαροχώρι της βόρειας Βραζιλίας. Η Βραζιλία είναι μια όμορφη χώρα, που όμως μετρά τον υψηλότερο αριθμό βίαιων εγκλημάτων και δολοφονιών σε βάρος της trans κοινότητας, σε όλο τον κόσμο - με τρεις φορές υψηλότερους δείκτες από τις ΗΠΑ.
Το να είσαι trans συνήθως σημαίνει να χτυπάς κλειστές πόρτες στις καρδιές και τα μυαλά των ανθρώπων. Αντιμετωπίζουμε την κοροϊδία, τις προσβολές, τον φόβο και την φυσική βία απλά επειδή υπάρχουμε. Οι επιλογές μας για να μεγαλώσουμε σε μία οικογένεια που θα μας αποδεχτεί με αγάπη και θα έχουμε μία εποικοδομητική εμπειρία στο σχολείο, καθώς και οι πιθανότητές μας να βρούμε μία αξιοπρεπή δουλειά είναι αφάνταστα περιορισμένες και μετ' εμποδίων».
#Repost @voguemagazine with @make_repost ・・・ Brazilian modeling star Valentina Sampaio (@valentts) is on a mission. At present, trans rights in Brazil are almost non-existent. The nation’s idyllic landscape conceals an ugly legacy of violence against trans people: it is ranked the number one country for murders of trans people according to the Trans Murder Monitoring Project. The discrimination Brazil’s trans community faces daily, particularly when it comes to employment, is especially disconcerting. “It is rare to see a transgender person have a public-facing ‘official’ job,” explains Sampaio. “Outside of Brazil, I have had the chance to meet trans people working in a great variety of professions. Salespeople in fashion, cashiers in supermarkets, makeup artists, security, and many other careers. It brings me great happiness to arrive somewhere and feel represented.” Sadly, the level of success Sampaio has found abroad has yet to be replicated at home. “I am almost ashamed to say that I have been much more accepted outside of my own country,” she says. “Much is said about us during Pride month by the media in Brazil, but they don’t let us speak for ourselves. They do not allow our voice to be directly heard on their platforms.” A vocal advocate for the rights of trans people in her home country, Sampaio shares how she is leading by example during #Pride month and beyond at the link in our bio.