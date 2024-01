«Παιχνίδια» της Τουρκίας με την έρευνα για ναυαγούς μετανάστες βορειοανατολικά της Ρόδου

A0046/24 - AIRSPACE RESERVATION DUE TO PERSON IN WATER.SEARCH AND RESCUE ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE WI AREA:10NM RADIUS CENTERED ON 361850N 0283750E LIMITED WI ATHINAI FIR.INDIVIDUAL UNITS ARE REQUESTED TO ESTABLISH COORDINATION WITH PIRAEUS JRCC BEFORE ENTERING THE AFOREMENTIONED AREA SITUATED WI ATHINAI FIR WHICH FALLS IN ITS COMPETENCE. SFC - 3000FT AMSL, 06 JAN 08:23 2024UNTIL 09 JAN 08:10 2024. CREATED: 06 JAN 08:24 2024A0200/24 - NAVIGATIONAL WARNING TO ALL CONCERNED:THIS NOTAM IS ISSUED TO CLARIFY THE A0046/24 LGGGYNYX NOTAM ISSUED BY GREEK CAA.AS REGARDS THE GREEK NOTAM A0046/24 LGGG, TURKIYE DOES NOT ACCEPT THE DEFINITION OF THE SEARCH AND RESCUE(SAR) AREA WITH REFERENCE TO ATHENS FIR. THE AREA REFERRED TO IN THE SAID GREEK NOTAM IS BOTH FALLS WITHIN TURKIYE'S MARITIME SEARCH AND RESCUE REGION(SRR) AND PARTLY FALLS WITHIN TURKISH TERRITORIAL WATERS AS DECLARED TO THE IMO AND INCLUDED IN THE IMO'S GLOBAL SAR PLAN. THEREFORE, ALL SAR EFFORTS/ACTIVITIES WITHIN THE TURKISH SRR MUST BE COORDINATED WITH THE RELEVANT TURKISH AUTHORITIES. 06 JAN 10:06 2024 UNTIL 09 JAN 08:10 2024.CREATED: 06 JAN 10:07 2024