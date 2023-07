ΕΕ: Ενεργοποιήθηκε ο Copernicus για την άμεση χαρτογράφηση των πληγεισών περιοχών από τις φωτιές

Copernicus for #wildfires🔥 monitoring



On 17 July a new fire started in western Attica🇬🇷



The @CopernicusEMS Rapid Mapping has been activated for monitoring & damage assessment



Today, #Copernicus #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️ captured this image of the fire, & the smoke plume reaching Africa pic.twitter.com/70oIy4zSHP