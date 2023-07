ΕΕ: Τέσσερα Canadair από Γαλλία και Ιταλία θα συνδράμουν στην κατάσβεση των πυρκαγιών στην Ελλάδα

Following 🇬🇷 request for assistance to tackle #wildfires in the #Attica region, we are mobilising 2 Canadairs from the EU Civil Protection Pool in 🇨🇵 and 2 Canadairs from our #rescEU fleet in 🇮🇹, expected to arrive still today.



The 🇪🇺-prepositioned 🇷🇴👨‍🚒 are already assisting. https://t.co/qTMRhQDbzI