Βραβεία Emmy: Σάρωσαν Succession, Τhe Bear, Beef στα βραβεία - Η λίστα με τους νικητές
Succession Beef The Bear Σειρές Βραβεία Emmy

Βραβεία Emmy: Σάρωσαν Succession, Τhe Bear, Beef στα βραβεία - Η λίστα με τους νικητές

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες από τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς

Emmy-Awards-winners-mak
Κατερίνα Αθανασίου
Με τέσσερις μήνες καθυστέρηση - λόγω των ταυτόχρονων απεργιών των ηθοποιών και των σεναριογράφων του Χόλιγουντ – πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Peacock Theater στο Λος Άντζελες με οικοδεσπότη τον Άντονι Άντερσον χθες βράδυ τα 75α βραβεία Emmy. Σε μια βραδιά γεμάτη λάμψη μεγάλοι νικητές ήταν οι σειρές «Succession», «The Bear» και «Beef».

Το «Succession» και το «The Bear» κατέκτησαν από έξι βραβεία, ενώ το «Beef» βρέθηκε μια θέση πίσω με πέντε βραβεία. Το Succesion (από τις 3 Ιουνίου 2018 έως τις 28 Μαΐου 2023) που προβλήθηκε από το HBO βραβεύτηκε με Emmy στις τρεις από τις τέσσερις σεζόν που προβλήθηκε. Η Σάρα Σνουκ, ο Κίραν Κάλκιν και ο Μάθιου Μακφέιντεν κέρδισαν βραβεία για τις ερμηνείες τους στη δραματική σειρά.

Στα αξιοσημείωτα της βραδιάς ήταν ο Έλτον Τζον ο οποίος κέρδισε το πρώτο του Emmy, αλλά και την ιδιότητα του EGOT που σημαίνει ότι εντάχθηκε στο κλαμπ καλλιτεχνών που έχουν κερδίσει βραβείο Emmy, Grammy, Oscar και Tony.

Ο Βρετανός τραγουδιστής ωστόσο δεν έδωσε το παρών στη λαμπερή βραδιά καθώς υποβλήθηκε σε εγχείρηση στο γόνατο. Ο εκπρόσωπος του που παρέλαβε το βραβείο εκ μέρους του, χαρακτήρισε τη νίκη «ιστορική», λέγοντας ότι ο Έλτον «δημιούργησε το soundtrack για τις ζωές όλων μας και έχει κάνει τόσα πολλά σπουδαία για την κοινωνία».

Το «The Bear» κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερης κωμωδίας για την πρώτη της σεζόν, με τους Jeremy Allen White (πρωταγωνιστής σε κωμωδία), Ayo Edebiri (πρωταγωνιστής σε κωμωδία) και Ebon Moss-Bachrach (δευτεραγωνιστής σε κωμωδία) να παίρνουν βραβεία. Ο δημιουργός Christopher Storer κέρδισε επίσης για το σενάριο και τη σκηνοθεσία.

Το «Beef» του Netflix κέρδισε το βραβείο της καλύτερης μίνι σειράς. Οι πρωταγωνιστές της, Steven Yeun (πρωταγωνιστής) και Ali Wong (πρωταγωνίστρια) κέρδισαν βραβεία, ενώ ο δημιουργός Lee Sung Jin κέρδισε διακρίσεις για το σενάριο και τη σκηνοθεσία.

Άλλοι νικητές ήταν η Niecy Nash-Betts για τον ρόλο της στο «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story», η Jennifer Coolidge για το «The White Lotus» και η Quinta Brunson, η οποία συγκινήθηκε παραλαμβάνοντας το βραβείο της για το «Abbott Elementary».

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗ ΛΙΣΤΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΦΕΤΙΝΟΥΣ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ EMMY

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear - Νικητής
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά
"Beef" Wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture I 81st Golden Globes
Beef - Νικητής
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Πρώτου ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession - Νικητής
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – Νικήτρια

Β΄Ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Νικητής
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - Νικήτρια
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Α΄ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Νικητής

Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - Νικήτρια
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Β΄γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - Νικήτρια
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear -Νικητής
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef - Νικητής

Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef - Νικήτρια

Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - Νικητής
Richard Jenkins Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story -Νικήτρια
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Καλύτερο Ριάλιτι
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race - Νικητής
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Καλύτερο Talk Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Νικητής
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart

Καλύτερο σενάριο για Talk Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver- Νικητής

Καλύτερο σενάριο για δραματική σειρά
Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Νικητής
Beau Willimon, Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
Mike White, The White Lotus

Καλύτερο σενάριο μίνι σειράς
Lee Sung Jin, Beef - Νικητής
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας δραματικής σειράς
Mark Mylod, Succession - Νικητής
Benjamon Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus

Καλύτερο Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - Νικητής
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards

Σενάριο κωμικής σειράς
Christopher Storer, The Bear - Νικητής
Bill Hader, Barry
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Σκηνοθεσία κωμικής σειράς
Christopher Storer, The Bear - Νικητής
Bill Hader, Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday

