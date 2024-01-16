Βραβεία Emmy: Σάρωσαν Succession, Τhe Bear, Beef στα βραβεία - Η λίστα με τους νικητές
Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες από τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς
Το «Succession» και το «The Bear» κατέκτησαν από έξι βραβεία, ενώ το «Beef» βρέθηκε μια θέση πίσω με πέντε βραβεία. Το Succesion (από τις 3 Ιουνίου 2018 έως τις 28 Μαΐου 2023) που προβλήθηκε από το HBO βραβεύτηκε με Emmy στις τρεις από τις τέσσερις σεζόν που προβλήθηκε. Η Σάρα Σνουκ, ο Κίραν Κάλκιν και ο Μάθιου Μακφέιντεν κέρδισαν βραβεία για τις ερμηνείες τους στη δραματική σειρά.
Στα αξιοσημείωτα της βραδιάς ήταν ο Έλτον Τζον ο οποίος κέρδισε το πρώτο του Emmy, αλλά και την ιδιότητα του EGOT που σημαίνει ότι εντάχθηκε στο κλαμπ καλλιτεχνών που έχουν κερδίσει βραβείο Emmy, Grammy, Oscar και Tony.
Ο Βρετανός τραγουδιστής ωστόσο δεν έδωσε το παρών στη λαμπερή βραδιά καθώς υποβλήθηκε σε εγχείρηση στο γόνατο. Ο εκπρόσωπος του που παρέλαβε το βραβείο εκ μέρους του, χαρακτήρισε τη νίκη «ιστορική», λέγοντας ότι ο Έλτον «δημιούργησε το soundtrack για τις ζωές όλων μας και έχει κάνει τόσα πολλά σπουδαία για την κοινωνία».
Congratulations to tonight’s #Emmy winners! 🏆🌟 #TheLastOfUs, #Succession, #TheWhiteLotus and #LastWeekTonight are streaming now on Neon. pic.twitter.com/szESLxh4ew— NEON NZ (@NeonNZ) January 16, 2024
Το «The Bear» κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερης κωμωδίας για την πρώτη της σεζόν, με τους Jeremy Allen White (πρωταγωνιστής σε κωμωδία), Ayo Edebiri (πρωταγωνιστής σε κωμωδία) και Ebon Moss-Bachrach (δευτεραγωνιστής σε κωμωδία) να παίρνουν βραβεία. Ο δημιουργός Christopher Storer κέρδισε επίσης για το σενάριο και τη σκηνοθεσία.
Το «Beef» του Netflix κέρδισε το βραβείο της καλύτερης μίνι σειράς. Οι πρωταγωνιστές της, Steven Yeun (πρωταγωνιστής) και Ali Wong (πρωταγωνίστρια) κέρδισαν βραβεία, ενώ ο δημιουργός Lee Sung Jin κέρδισε διακρίσεις για το σενάριο και τη σκηνοθεσία.
Άλλοι νικητές ήταν η Niecy Nash-Betts για τον ρόλο της στο «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story», η Jennifer Coolidge για το «The White Lotus» και η Quinta Brunson, η οποία συγκινήθηκε παραλαμβάνοντας το βραβείο της για το «Abbott Elementary».
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗ ΛΙΣΤΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΦΕΤΙΝΟΥΣ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ EMMY
Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
Emmy Awards 2024: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ and diversity are big winners https://t.co/PUmala3vz2 pic.twitter.com/vbcavwpZbL— The Macomb Daily (@macombdaily) January 16, 2024
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά
The Bear trio finally reunited.— Media Myths (@Media_Myths) January 16, 2024
They are all now officially Emmy award winners.
I JUST LOVE THEM. #Emmys #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/8RxmaaUrOE
Barry
The Bear - Νικητής
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά
Beef - Νικητής
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Πρώτου ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Succession's Kieran Culkin cries as he says he wants more kids while collecting Emmy award https://t.co/VCQ8kdDSjJ pic.twitter.com/RlzQ9x20JY— OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 16, 2024
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession - Νικητής
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Mejor actriz principal (drama).— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Sarah Snook (Succession) / HBO. pic.twitter.com/sX0gyv3Ieb
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – Νικήτρια
Β΄Ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Mejor actor de reparto (drama).— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) / HBO. pic.twitter.com/0GSgC7dQbH
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Νικητής
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά
Mejor actriz de reparto (drama).— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) / HBO. pic.twitter.com/Ug0YYfYiZi
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Α΄ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
EMMY WINNER JEREMY ALLEN WHITE pic.twitter.com/BtxVSImSRc— ًً (@girlsonfillm) January 16, 2024
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Νικητής
Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Quinta Brunson saying you better watch the Abbott Elementary premiere because it features her “dream guest stars” pic.twitter.com/a1nfoyEpsJ— Liz Calvario (@lizcalvario) January 16, 2024
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - Νικήτρια
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Β΄γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
ayo edebiri edit fc fancam golden globes critics choice emmy awards winner #AYOSWEEP the bear sydney adamu bottoms josie pic.twitter.com/oCZdGWOqUj— ☾ (@mediadekj) January 16, 2024
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - Νικήτρια
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά
Mejor actor de reparto (comedia).— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) / Fox. pic.twitter.com/yq5xB9mGKS
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear -Νικητής
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Actor principal (Serie Limitada).— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Steven Yeun (Beef) / Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TzT7CKKGl4
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef - Νικητής
Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Ali Wong, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited/Anthology Series/Movie & Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series for "Beef" poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) January 16, 2024
More #GettyVideo 🎥Adam Finnman👉https://t.co/ndhd8Ve2CH pic.twitter.com/nZltCTDslQ
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef - Νικήτρια
Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Paul Walter Hauser wins the award for Supporting Actor - Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tjRLaXe6tv— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - Νικητής
Richard Jenkins Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά
Legendado: Confira o discurso de Niecy Nash-Betts ao receber seu Emmy© Award por sua interpretação de Glenda Cleveland em “DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. pic.twitter.com/lSA5YpSVZI— 🇧🇷 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (@MonsterNetflix_) January 16, 2024
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story -Νικήτρια
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Καλύτερο Ριάλιτι
Drag artists from Rupaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024.— EPA Images (@EPA_Images) January 16, 2024
📸 EPA / David Swanson pic.twitter.com/XLdMWrnLAJ
RuPaul’s Drag Race - Νικητής
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Καλύτερο Talk Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series, marking the show’s first victory in the category since the departure of former host Jon Stewart in 2015— News Live SA (@newslivesa) January 16, 2024
Noah left The Daily Show in 2022, with his final episode airing on 8 December of that year pic.twitter.com/4JUvM149xW
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Καλύτερο σενάριο για Talk Show
งานประกาศรางวัล emmys ยังมีเมนชั่นถึงลิเวอร์พูล5555555555555555555555 คนพูดคือ John Oliver จาก Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ชนะรางวัลสคริปต์ยอดเยี่ยม ประเภท Variety pic.twitter.com/Y8DJSAwJfS— ❝Stark boʎ 🦁 (@quiddity8) January 16, 2024
Saturday Night Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver- Νικητής
Καλύτερο σενάριο για δραματική σειρά
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong in Best Drama Win Emmys Speech: “We Can Now Depart the Stage” https://t.co/ZgBEk04VDP via @thr— Alexa (@AlexaLambert89) January 16, 2024
Beau Willimon, Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
Mike White, The White Lotus
Καλύτερο σενάριο μίνι σειράς
Everything we do is for the dogs we love too. Loyal was mentioned at the #Emmys this evening — congrats to #Beef for winning the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series tonight, Lee Sung Jin! pic.twitter.com/hyb2MyWMJJ— Loyal (@loyalfordogs) January 16, 2024
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας δραματικής σειράς
Dirección de una serie dramática.— Javier Cañavate (@JavierWoT) January 16, 2024
Mark Mylod (Succession) por La boda de Connor / HBO. pic.twitter.com/25nrSAqXjl
Benjamon Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Καλύτερο Variety Special (Live)
Succession and The Bear were big winners at the 75th Emmy Awards with a dozen awards shared between the two of them last night⭐️— NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) January 16, 2024
Elton John also won his first Emmy Award for his show Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium 🎤
Tune in to @NTBreakfast this morning for a… pic.twitter.com/GGrVCVTqZ4
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Σενάριο κωμικής σειράς
Christopher Storer, por "Review" (#TheBear), venceu o prêmio de "MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE CÔMICA" #Emmy AWARDS 2023 pic.twitter.com/QcivJmTsHB— Cine Dendê (@cinedende) January 16, 2024
Bill Hader, Barry
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Σκηνοθεσία κωμικής σειράς
Christopher Storer, The Bear - Νικητής
Bill Hader, Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday
