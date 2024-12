Η νέα πολυτελής ζωή της οικογένειας Άσαντ: Η τεράστια περιουσία και τα διαμερίσματα στον ουρανοξύστη της ρωσικής ελίτ

President Assad and his family have left behind their palaces and will begin a new life in Russia after being given asylum by Vladimir Putin. The family lived a life of luxury, with reports they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on home furnishings and clothes during Assad's reign of terror. The US estimates that the family are worth $2billion, with their wealth concealed in numerous accounts, shell companies, offshore tax havens and real estate portfolios, including apartments in Moscow worth $40 million.