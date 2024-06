Ύστερα από οκτώ μήνες ομηρίας, η Νόα Αργκαμάνι αγκαλιάζει τη μητέρα της που είναι καρκινοπαθής τελικού σταδίου

IDF Yamam forces heroically rescued four Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. The hostages are: Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) Watch as Noa is reunited with her father! pic.twitter.com/bHXvNXsbpI

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani has been finally reunited with her mother, who is suffering from stage 4 terminal brain cancer.



Hours after being released from her medical checkup in Israel, Noa travelled to visit her mother at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where she is… pic.twitter.com/qnpFDV2svk