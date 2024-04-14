Επίθεση Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: 12 άτομα στο νοσοκομείο στα νότια της χώρας - Πιο σοβαρά τραυματίστηκε ένα 7χρονο κορίτσι
Επίθεση Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: 12 άτομα στο νοσοκομείο στα νότια της χώρας - Πιο σοβαρά τραυματίστηκε ένα 7χρονο κορίτσι

Οκτώ άτομα νοσηλεύονται σε καλή κατάσταση, λόγω τραυματισμών από θραύσματα

Νύχτα γεμάτη ένταση και αγωνία έζησαν οι Ισραηλινοί κάτοικοι, μετά την υλοποίηση της επίθεσης του Ιράν με drones και πυραύλους. Σύμφωνα με ενημέρωση εκπροσώπου του πανεπιστημιακού νοσκομείου Soroka, στην πόλη Μπερ Σεβά, 12 άνθρωποι μεταφέρθηκαν σε αυτό, μετά τα πυραυλικά πλήγματα στο νότιο Ισραήλ.



Ο λόγος για ένα επτάχρονο κορίτσι από την περιοχή Αράντ που τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά από θραύσματα πυραύλου, το οποίο μεταφέρθηκε σε χειρουργείο και τώρα νοσηλεύεται στην παιδιατρική μονάδα εντατικής θεραπείας.



Άλλα οκτώ άτομα νοσηλεύονται σε καλή κατάσταση, λόγω τραυματισμών από θραύσματα, ενώ άλλοι τρεις άνθρωποι μεταφέρθηκαν για νοσηλεία λόγω κρίσης άγχους.


