Χάγη: Νύχτα χάους με άγρια επεισόδια από μετανάστες - Εισέβαλαν στην όπερα, συγκρούστηκαν με την Αστυνομία

Eritrean African immigrants burn down The Hague, Netherlands. We need mass deportations now #Netherlands #Hague pic.twitter.com/9Li0zkww1h

Never experienced this before in #TheHague, but the police have just deployed Tear gas near the #Opera hall center.

Meanwhile, rioters continue throwing stones, fireworks and bicycles.#Nederland #Netherlands #Eritrea #Emergency #BreakingNews #Breaking #Hague pic.twitter.com/l8Jl2oL4tQ