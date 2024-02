Φιλιππίνες: Βρήκαν ζωντανό κορίτσι 60 ώρες μετά από κατολίσθηση με 11 νεκρούς

PROOF OF LIFE!



A muddied girl rescued Friday morning February 9, 2024 three days after the landslide Tuesday evening Feb. 6, 2024 in #Masara, #Maco #DavaoDeOro #Philippines.

