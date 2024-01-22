Στάχτη έγιναν χιλιάδες πίνακες ζωγραφικής στην Αμπχαζία

Σεβασμός, εντιμότητα, υψηλά στάνταρ, σωστή ποσότητα και υψηλή ποιότητα καυσίμων είναι οι προτεραιότητες κάθε οδηγού.
In Abkhazia, the National Art Gallery was ravaged by fire overnight, resulting in the COMPLETE DESTRUCTION of its foundation. Approximately 4,000 artworks were lost in the blaze, with 300 belonging to famous Alexander Shervashidze-Chachba. The inferno originated on the second… pic.twitter.com/eq7z1ngbst— JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) January 21, 2024
A museum with thousands of paintings completely burned down in a partially recognised Abkhazia— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 21, 2024
An art gallery in Sukhum caught fire tonight. More than four thousand paintings were burned: the entire picture collection was destroyed.
According to one version, the cause of the… pic.twitter.com/uzxuaM3WsX
Firefighters and artists rushed to save artworks after a fire at the National Gallery of Paintings in #Sukhumi, the administrative center of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, on January 21. By @RTavisupleba pic.twitter.com/c5XSFnFtiz— Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) January 22, 2024
The fire that destroyed Sokhumi’s National Gallery in occupied #Abkhazia is a tragedy for us all. I deplore what is a direct consequence of the neglect of cultural identity both by the de facto leadership and the Russian occupants— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) January 22, 2024