Στάχτη έγιναν χιλιάδες πίνακες ζωγραφικής στην Αμπχαζία

Στις φλόγες τυλίχτηκε κτίριο με ξύλινη δομή που στέγαζε -όχι σε ιδανικές συνθήκες- εκατοντάδες έργα τέχνης

Ανεπανόρθωτη είναι η απώλεια από την πυρκαγιά που κατέστρεψε σχεδόν ολόκληρη τη συλλογή έργων τέχνης της Αμπχαζίας, της αποσχισθείσας περιοχής της Γεωργίας που ελέγχεται από τη Ρωσία.

Περισσότεροι από 4.000 πίνακες της Εθνικής Πινακοθήκης στην πρωτεύουσα Σουχούμι χάθηκαν για πάντα.


Η φωτιά, που πιθανόν οφείλεται σε βραχυκύκλωμα, εξαπλώθηκε γρήγορα μέσα στο κτίριο των αρχών του 20ού αιώνα, το οποίο είχε ξύλινη δομή. Το κτίσμα φιλοξενούσε ολόκληρη τη συλλογή τέχνης της Αμπχαζίας.

Μεταξύ των έργων τέχνης που καταστράφηκαν ήταν 300 έργα του γνωστού καλλιτέχνη και σκηνογράφου Αλεξάντερ Τσάτσμπα-Σερβασίτζε, ενός από τους πρώτους στην Αμπχαζία.

Η συλλογή έργων τέχνης είχε επιβιώσει από τον εμφύλιο πόλεμο της Αμπχαζίας με τη Γεωργία τη δεκαετία του 1990, αναφέρει το BBC.

Καλλιτέχνες στην Αμπχαζία ζητούσαν εδώ και καιρό μια καλύτερη τοποθεσία για την αποθήκευση της μοναδικής συλλογής έργων τέχνης. Βίντεο που τραβήχτηκε πριν από την πυρκαγιά έδειχνε πίνακες στοιβαγμένους μαζί σε δύο μικρά δωμάτια χωρίς επαρκή προστασία.



Η πρόεδρος της Γεωργίας Σαλόμε Ζουραμπιτσβίλι σχολίασε ότι η πυρκαγιά ήταν «τραγωδία για όλους μας» και πρόσθεσε: «Λυπάμαι γι' αυτό που αποτελεί άμεση συνέπεια της παραμέλησης της πολιτιστικής ταυτότητας τόσο από την de facto ηγεσία όσο και από τους Ρώσους κατακτητές».

Η Ρωσία υποσχέθηκε να στείλει ειδικούς στο Σουχούμι για να βοηθήσουν στην αποκατάσταση των 150 πινάκων που διασώθηκαν από τη φωτιά.

